Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 betting odds: Dallas opens as home dog
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of the heels of a dominant win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, but find themselves once again in the underdog role at home.
Despite the big win, the opening line for Dallas' next outing at AT&T Stadium and are heavy underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to FanDuel, Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite entering next week.
MORE: 5 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 15 win over Panthers
The Buccaneers are currently 8-5 on the season with a 5-2 record on the road. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have struggled at home, going 1-6 in Jerry's World en route to a 6-8 record.
Dallas and Tampa Bay are currently scheduled to face off in primetime under the bright lights on Sunday Night Football.
We'll have to see what version of the team the Cowboys witness this time around at home.
