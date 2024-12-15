Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Panthers Week 15
The Dallas Cowboys visited the Carolina Panthers for a Week 15 matchup from Bank of America Stadium.
The 30-14 road victory was fueled by a strong performance from all phases. Quarterback Cooper Rush threw for three touchdowns, while the defense sacked Panthers quarterback Bryce Young six times while forcing four turnovers.
Here are the Cowboys' top plays and best highlights following the Week 15 win.
MORE: Cowboys attempt 70-yard FG before halftime, and it wasn't close to the uprights
Peanut punch 👊
Linebacker Marist Liufau punches a forced fumble on quarterback Bryce Young, recovered by defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
Catch CeeDee if you can
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb picks up 20 yards on catch and run.
88 picks up 28
Quarterback Cooper Rush connects with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 28-yard gain, moving the chains on third down.
10 + 88 = Cowboys TD
Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush finds wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 14-yard touchdown, as Lamb makes an impressive adjustment to secure the score.
Kendricks with the INT
Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks makes a big play, intercepting Panthers quarterback Bryce Young off a tipped pass by cornerback Jourdan Lewis.
Sack, Fumble, Recovery
Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa's sack and forced fumble on quarterback Bryce Young led to a recovery by defensive end Chauncey Golston for the Cowboys.
Rush to Tolbert! 🎯 TD
Quarterback Cooper Rush connects with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who makes a toe tapping catch in the back of the end zone for the touchdown!
Double Trouble!
Defensive end Chauncey Golston and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa team up to take down Bryce Young.
Jalen Brooks first career TD 🔥
Quarterback Cooper Rush throws a deep pass down the right sideline, finding Jalen Brooks in the end zone as he catches the 17-yard touchdown pass to extend the Cowboys' lead.
The Lion strikes
Linebacker Micah Parsons from the blindside sacks quarterback Bryce Young
Mukuamu makes the pick
Safety Israel Mukuamu intercepted a deep pass thrown by quarterback Bryce Young.
