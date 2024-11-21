Cowboys vs. Commanders, NFL Week 12: betting odds & preview
The Dallas Cowboys are on a five-game losing streak. The time for panic has long passed, and now it feels that the fanbase is ready to move on to the 2025 season. But before they get there, the team still has seven more games to change the energy around the franchise.
On Sunday, the Cowboys will take on one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFL this season, the Washington Commanders. Do the Cowboys stand a chance in the NFC East matchup? Here are the betting odds and a quick preview of the matchup.
Massive Underdogs
Spread: +10 Dal
O/U: 45.5
ML: +425 Dal
ESPN BET currently has the Cowboys as massive ten-point underdogs to the Commanders. Not having Dak Prescott under center has impacted an offense that was already sputtering with the $60 million quarterback. Vibes are low in Dallas, and for good reasons.
We're Onto Thanksgiving
This season has made writing about this team feel more like work than it has ever felt. The Cowboys are currently bottom-feeders in this league and going on the road to face a top-ten offense before a short-week game on Thanksgiving spells disaster.
One positive note, the defense is getting healthy and has shown signs of life. The Cowboys will need that unit to play like they did in Week 1 if they want to slow down Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense.
Expect the worst and you can't be disappointed.
