Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs. Commanders, NFL Week 12: betting odds & preview

Can the Cowboys finally end their dreadful losing streak against a NFC East rival?

Tyler Reed

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are on a five-game losing streak. The time for panic has long passed, and now it feels that the fanbase is ready to move on to the 2025 season. But before they get there, the team still has seven more games to change the energy around the franchise.

On Sunday, the Cowboys will take on one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFL this season, the Washington Commanders. Do the Cowboys stand a chance in the NFC East matchup? Here are the betting odds and a quick preview of the matchup.

Massive Underdogs

Jayden Daniel
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Spread: +10 Dal

O/U: 45.5

ML: +425 Dal

ESPN BET currently has the Cowboys as massive ten-point underdogs to the Commanders. Not having Dak Prescott under center has impacted an offense that was already sputtering with the $60 million quarterback. Vibes are low in Dallas, and for good reasons.

MORE: Cowboys 3-round mock: Big-name coach target enticed by game-changing selection

We're Onto Thanksgiving

Cooper Rus
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

This season has made writing about this team feel more like work than it has ever felt. The Cowboys are currently bottom-feeders in this league and going on the road to face a top-ten offense before a short-week game on Thanksgiving spells disaster.

One positive note, the defense is getting healthy and has shown signs of life. The Cowboys will need that unit to play like they did in Week 1 if they want to slow down Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense.

Expect the worst and you can't be disappointed.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans

4 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys loss to Texans on Monday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Week 11 Player of the Game

Peyton Manning rips CeeDee Lamb as Bill Belichick takes notes on the game

Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News