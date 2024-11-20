Cowboys 3-round mock: Big-name coach target enticed by game-changing selection
There's a lot of work that needs to be done to get the Dallas Cowboys back on the right track.
Jerry Jones claimed the team was "all-in," which proved to be a lie. They elected not to re-sign most of their outgoing free agents and didn't hit free agency for any replacements. Instead, they used the draft and their homegrown depth. As everyone not related to Jones predicted, that's been a disaster.
The one good thing about a poor season is the draft position the following year. Dallas is in a perfect position to tank for a game-changer, which could help entice a big-name coach who has been linked to them. Let's dive into our latest 3-round mock draft, which begins with one of the top selections.
Round 1: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Deion Sanders was a star for Dallas the last time they won a Super Bowl and he's now one of the hottest names in coaching. With Mike McCarthy already having one foot out the door, Sanders has been linked to the Cowboys.
It's said that he would prefer to coach his son, Sheduer Sanders, but perhaps being in a position to land Travis Hunter could entice Coach Prime.
Hunter is an elite player who is talented enough to start at wide receiver and cornerback. He intends to keep playing both positions. His coach did this for Dallas, so perhaps the two would join forces in Big D.
Round 2: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
The run game has been non-existent for Dallas this season. They can't ignore the position again in 2025, which is why they go for TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State in Round 2.
Henderson has 662 yards and five touchdowns while splitting carries with Quinshon Judkins. The time share has helped him record 7.4 yards per attempt and could help save his legs for the NFL. Dallas could still retain Rico Dowdle, who deserves to work in a backfield that can help him.
Round 3: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Osa Odighizuwa is set for free agency in 2025 and it's not likely the Cowboys re-sign him. They have to get a defensive tackle in free agency, but should still look to the draft.
They do that in Round 3, adding Derrick Harmon from Oregon. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder can play either D-tackle spot, is solid against the run, and can rush the passer. Dallas needs all of that.
