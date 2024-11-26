Cowboys vs Giants, NFL Week 13: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys (4-7) host the New York Giants (2-9) in Week 13. Their Thanksgiving Day matchup doesn't feature an elite battle at quarterback with Cooper Rush starting for Dallas and Tommy DeVito getting the call for the Giants.
New York recently released Daniel Jones, who had historically struggled against Dallas. DeVito played against Dallas last season, throwing for 86 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. That wound up being a 49-17 win for the Cowboys.
DeVito is looking for win No. 1 this year, with his lone start being a loss to Tampa Bay in Week 12. Dallas is trying to keep their momentum moving forward, following a win over the Washington Commanders this past weekend.
With all that being said, here's everything you need to know to catch the action.
Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 13: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -4 | O/U: 37.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Giants Online
Watch Cowboys vs. Giants on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
Make sure to tune in and see if Cooper Rush and Mike McCarthy can lead the Cowboys to a second win in a row against an NFC East opponent.
