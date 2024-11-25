Predicting the Dallas Cowboys final 6 games of the season
A five-game losing streak finally ended for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.
This season has gotten away from them, which was true even before losing Dak Prescott for the season. Even so, it was a great feeling to see the Cowboys pull out a win — and to see the players enjoying themselves on the field again.
With just six games left, let’s check out their remaining schedule and predict the outcome for each game.
Week 13: Vs. New York Giants
Dallas handed the Giants a loss in Week 4, improving to 2-2 at the time. Much has changed since then and instead of seeing Dak Prescott battle Daniel Jones, we’re going to watch Cooper Rush and Tommy DeVito battle it out on Thanksgiving Day.
The Cowboys are the better team and they don’t have to travel on the short week. That leads to a win, which would be their first at AT&T Stadium this year.
Prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 16
Cowboys Record: 5-7
Week 14: Vs. Cincinnati Bengals
In 2022, Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a win over the Bengals. That doesn’t happen this time as the aerial attack led by Joe Burrow brings the Dallas D back down to earth. Dreams of a late season run end while we watch the Cowboys and Bengals face off as Simpson’s characters.
Prediction: Bengals 34, Cowboys 21
Cowboys Record: 5-8
Week 15: At Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young finally looked like the player we saw at Alabama but the Carolina Panthers still lost to the Chiefs. That should give them hope that he can turn it around, and in this prediction, he makes it close against Dallas. Look for Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland to step up late, holding a narrow lead. The Cowboys improve to 6-8 with another road win.
Prediction: Cowboys 23, Panthers 20
Cowboys Record: 6-8
Week 16: Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield has been fantastic. He’s thrown for 52 touchdowns, which is more than anyone in the NFL.
Dallas keeps it close for a while but in the end, the gunslinger out of Oklahoma finds a way to pull off the win.
Prediction: Bucs 26, Cowboys 19
Cowboys Record: 6-9
Week 17: At Philadelphia Eagles
It would be nice to predict a win in Week 17 but the Eagles are firing on all cylinders. There’s no one on the Dallas roster who can slow down Saquon Barkley, leading to a lopsided win.
Prediction: Eagles 38, Cowboys 20
Cowboys Record: 6-10
Week 18: Vs. Washington Commanders
Washington will be out for revenge and with the Eagles taking off, they’ll likely be fighting for a Wild Card spot as well — with the division belonging to Philly. The Cowboys can play spoiler, which is all the motivation they need. This one is another close game, won on a last-second kick from Brandon Aubrey.
Prediction: Cowboys 31, Commanders 28 Cowboys Record: 7-10
