Cowboys' WRs should have open season on Broncos after injury to DPOY
During their opening defensive drive against the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys were able to create a turnover. Rookie cornerback Trikweze Bridges picked off Bo Nix, giving his team the ball near midfield.
The Cowboys got the ball down to the one-yard line, but a false start pushed them back, and they had to settle for a field goal. While that false start could loom large, it was the play before this one that could be debilitating for the Denver defense.
2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II broke up a pass from Dak Prescott intended for George Pickens, but landed hard on his leg. He was slow to get up and had to go to the blue medical tent to be evaluated.
Surtain was called questionable and returned to the game. Unfortunately for the Broncos, he was unable to stay out there.
During the Cowboys' first drive of the second half, Surtain was injured again. This time, it was his shoulder and he was ruled out for the game.
Cowboys have their own injury concerns
Shortly after Surtain was ruled out, the Cowboys also had to announce they lost a defensive back as well.
Rookie Alijah Clark had to leave the field in obvious pain. He has been called questionable with a rib injury.
That's significant since the Cowboys are already without Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, and Juanyeh Thomas.
