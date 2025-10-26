Cowboys vs Broncos announcer pairing & referee assignment for NFL Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys are back in action this weekend against the Denver Broncos for a Week 8 showdown.
Denver enters this game with a 5-2 record, and is sitting atop the AFC West standings. Dallas is 3-3-1, in second place in the NFC East, and just came off their best win of the season.
They had some help in their 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders, since Washington was short on talent due to injury. That won't be the case this weekend, as the Broncos come in rather healthy.
It should be an exciting game, but who will be on the call and who will be keeping control on the field? Here's a look at the referee assignment and who will be in the booth.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos, Week 8 announcer pairing
There will be a familiar face in the booth this weekend, with Tony Romo as the analyst. He joins Jim Nantz, who will handle the play-by-play duties while Tracy Wolfson is the sideline reporter. It's the top crew for CBS, showing the magnitude of this game.
Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
Analyst: Tony Romo
Sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson
Romo, who played 14 years for the Cowboys, had one of the best games of his career against Denver. In October, 2013, he threw for 506 yards in a 51-48 loss against Peyton Manning and the Broncos.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos, Week 8 referee assignment
On Sunday, Carl Cheffers will be the head referee for the matchup between Dallas and Denver. Cheffers has been a referee since 2008, but has been in the NFL since 2000. Here's a look at his full crew.
Referee: Carl Cheffers
Umpire: Brandon Cruse
Down Judge: Mike Carr
Line Judge: Robin DeLorenzo
Field Judge: Eugene Hall
Side Judge: Nate Jones
Back Judge: Martin Hankins
