Dallas Cowboys Week 8 inactives include promising wide receiver
The Dallas Cowboys are on the road in Week 8, taking on the Denver Broncos. Sean Payton has his team playing well, heading into the weekend as the AFC West leaders with a 5-2 record.
Dallas has struggled against the Broncos, last defeating them in 1995. That was also the last time they won the Super Bowl, which gives you an idea of how long it's been since they were able to hand Denver a loss.
The Cowboys are coming off a big win, but still have their hands full. Their injury situation doesn't make it any easier for them, as the Cowboys continue to have issues in the secondary.
They're going to be without Trevon Diggs, possibly for the season, after he was sent to the IR. They're also still waiting for rookie Shavon Revel Jr. to get healthy enough to play. Throw in injuries for Donovan Wilson and Juanyeh Thomas, and they're thin at safety as well.
All that said, let's take a look at the inactives for both teams in Week 8.
Dallas Cowboys inactives
Jonathan Mingo, WR
Ajani Cornelius, OT
Jay Toia, DT
Jack Sanborn, LB
Juanyeh Thomas, S
Donovan Wilson, S
Johnathan Mingo being out isn't surprising, but he was on fire during training camp. We'll have to wait at least another week to see if he can pick up where he left off before being injured.
Most of the decisions on inactives were made for the Cowboys, with four of the players being left out due to injury designations. That's not the case for the Broncos, who are relatively healthy.
Denver Broncos inactives
Sam Ehlinger, QB
Jaleel McLaughlin, RB
Jordan Jackson, DL
Sai'vion Jones, DE
Que Robinson, LB
J.T. Gray, DB
Denver is 3-0 at home, while the Cowboys are 1-3 on the road. This game will tell us a lot about the team. If they can pull off a win, there's a reason to believe they can make a run in the NFC East.
If not, it's fair to wonder if this season is going to get away from them.
