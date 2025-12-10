Cowboys shouldn't give George Pickens blockbuster deal, 3x Super Bowl champ says

When the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Detroit Lions in Week 14, NFL analysts and pundits jumped on the opportunity to criticize the team and its players, which entered December on a three-game winning streak.

That momentum came to a screeching halt, and one of the early targets was star wide receiver George Pickens, who is having a breakout year.

Pickens was criticized for his effort on Thursday night, and he immediately fired back in a since-deleted social media post.

Despite the criticism Pickens is in line for a blockbuster contract when he hits free agency after the season, but three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth doesn't believe that the superstar pass catcher is worth the risk.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"They've got their own issue over there playing wide receiver for them, so they need to address that. There's no way, by the way, just on a tangent, there is no way that I would pay George Pickens. I wish I could buy him for what he's worth and sell him for what he thinks he's worth," Schlereth told 105.3 The Fan. "There is no way I would invest a dime into that guy going on beyond this season.

"I saw him film his own slow-motion movie on Thursday night. Like, I mean, when he's not the target, when he's not involved, like, he's not interested. You can have that. Like you got to know the right guys, and sometimes you got to let go of really good guys because they're not the right guys. And I wouldn't invest two cents in that guy."

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hurdles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite what some pundits have been saying, Pickens has had the full support of Dallas' coaching staff and the front office.

Not only have Jerry and Stephen Jones expressed their desire to have Pickens back in Dallas, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer has also given the star receiver high praise. Add in Dak Prescott saying he would campaign for a Pickens return, and it seems something would have to sour by the end of the season for the two to part ways. At least that's what fans will be hoping.

George Pickens' 2025 stats, career year

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

This season, Pickens has been elite and ranks near the top of the league in every major receiving category. Pickens has hauled in 78 catches (10th in the NFL) for 1,179 yards (tied for third) and eight touchdowns (tied for fifth).

Pickens has career highs in receptions, targets, receiving yards, and touchdowns during his lone year with the Cowboys.

