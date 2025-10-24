Dallas Cowboys have historic streak on the line vs Broncos in Week 8
History is on the line when the Dallas Cowboys make the trip to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon in Week 8 of the 2025-26 NFL season.
Dallas has been riding high this season, and star quarterback Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level. His most recent stretch tops the franchise's record books, and the team will aim to extend the historic streak on Sunday afternoon.
The Dallas Cowboys' Public Relations department shared a message on social media revealing that the Prescott-led offense has a historic run going over the course of the past four weeks.
MORE: Cowboys-Broncos result could foreshadow Super Bowl greatness for Dallas
Dallas has gone four straight games with at least one takeaway and zero giveaways, the longest such streak in franchise history.
It's a remarkable stretch and just goes to show the Cowboys could be among the NFL's elite if the defense can mustard up the strength to provide the necessary support for Prescott and the offense.
According to ESPN BET, the Cowboys are slight 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Broncos, while the over/under is 50.5 total points.
MORE: Cowboys' final Week 8 injury report rules out Diggs, 2 fan-favorites nearing return
While the Cowboys' offense is the No. 1-ranked attack in the game, it will be interesting to see if the high-flying offense can avoid getting shut down by the stingy Broncos defense.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Broncos is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call, while Tracy Wolfsson will be providing updates from the sideline.
A full look at the betting odds and information for Sunday afternoon's game can be seen below.
Cowboys vs Broncos, Week 8 betting odds & viewing info
Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Denver, Colorado
Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
TV Info: CBS
Betting Odds: Broncos -3.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Cowboys +135, Broncos -155
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Key Cowboys starter surprise addition to Thursday Week 8 injury report
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie