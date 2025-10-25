3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos in Week 8
Following a convincing win last weekend at home, the Dallas Cowboys are on the road in Week 8 to face the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos.
This won't be an easy one for Dallas, but they could stand a chance if their defense can pick up where they left off against Washington. While it's true that they were facing backup receivers, they could still have gained confidence after seeing the results of good communication.
They'll also need their offense to continue to roll as they have all season. One of the most explosive teams in the NFL, the Cowboys can put up points in a hurry, and will need them against Sean Payton and the Broncos.
With the game just around the corner, let's look ahead with three bold predictions for the Cowboys, who face a franchise they haven't beaten since 1995.
Donovan Ezeiruaku gets another sack
Second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku has proven to be a capable defensive end throughout his first seven games. He's recorded 16 tackles with five tackles for a loss in a reserve role, and last weekend, he picked up his first career sack.
Ezeiruaku had been generating consistent pressure and was ecstatic to finally get home. That should boost his confidence and open the floodgates as he records his second sack of the season on Bo Nix this weekend.
Javonte Williams gets his revenge
After spending the first four years of his career with the Broncos, Javonte Williams is having a career resurgence with the Cowboys. Through seven games, he has 592 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He's also averaging 5.3 yards per attempt and leads the league with 30 first-down conversions.
Williams has said all the right things about facing his old team, but when the game begins, he's going to prove they should have kept him around. Look for Williams to carry the ball for at least 100 yards while getting into the end zone once again.
Jake Ferguson adds another TD
Jake Ferguson dealt with a knee injury in 2024, which plagued him more than he let on. He finished with a subpar stat line of 59 receptions for 494 yards and had no touchdown receptions.
He's healthy again this year and has become Dak Prescott's safety valve once again. Ferguson is averaging a career-low 6.5 yards per catch, but his volume is through the roof. He has 51 receptions for 334 yards and already recorded a career-high six touchdowns.
With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens stretching the field, Ferguson has become the short-yardage king. In this final bold prediction, that continues as he records another red zone touchdown catch.
