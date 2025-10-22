Cowboys Country

3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys have another tough challenge with the Denver Broncos this Sunday. Here are the three keys to victory for the Cowboys in Week 8.

Tyler Reed

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made a massive statement with their win over the Washington Commanders in Week 7. However, it is time to shift the focus to the Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos earned a hard-fought victory over the New York Giants this past week and are looking to take down another NFC East challenger.

How can the Cowboys secure a victory on Sunday? Here are the three keys to victory for the Cowboys in Week 8.

1. Protect Dak

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos lead the NFL in sacks with 34 as a team. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to have company in the backfield.

The biggest story of the game will be if the Cowboys' offensive coordinator can give Prescott enough time to keep the offense on a historic pace.

2. Find A Rhythm

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' run game going up against the Broncos' run defense will be a fun matchup. Currently, the Cowboys are averaging 122 yards on the ground per game. On the flip side, the Broncos' defense is giving up 93 yards on the ground per game.

This kind of clash means it will be a battle in the trenches. The Cowboys' offense line may be the most important unit on the field this Sunday.

3. Win The Big Downs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' defense showed up in a big way last week in their win over the Commanders. The unit will need another big game against the Broncos.

Denver's offense currently converts 35% of its third downs. That has them as the 23rd best offense on third down conversion percentage. If the Cowboys' defense can get off the field on third down, it could be another big day at the office.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbles the ball defended by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels fumbles the ball defended by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

