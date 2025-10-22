3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
The Dallas Cowboys made a massive statement with their win over the Washington Commanders in Week 7. However, it is time to shift the focus to the Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos earned a hard-fought victory over the New York Giants this past week and are looking to take down another NFC East challenger.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 'on the hunt' for impact defensive player, per NFL insider
How can the Cowboys secure a victory on Sunday? Here are the three keys to victory for the Cowboys in Week 8.
1. Protect Dak
The Denver Broncos lead the NFL in sacks with 34 as a team. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to have company in the backfield.
The biggest story of the game will be if the Cowboys' offensive coordinator can give Prescott enough time to keep the offense on a historic pace.
MORE: What would a George Pickens extension with Dallas Cowboys look like?
2. Find A Rhythm
The Cowboys' run game going up against the Broncos' run defense will be a fun matchup. Currently, the Cowboys are averaging 122 yards on the ground per game. On the flip side, the Broncos' defense is giving up 93 yards on the ground per game.
This kind of clash means it will be a battle in the trenches. The Cowboys' offense line may be the most important unit on the field this Sunday.
MORE: Cowboys named potential fit for second-round cornerback at NFL trade deadline
3. Win The Big Downs
The Cowboys' defense showed up in a big way last week in their win over the Commanders. The unit will need another big game against the Broncos.
MORE: A sensible trade option the Dallas Cowboys should actually consider
Denver's offense currently converts 35% of its third downs. That has them as the 23rd best offense on third down conversion percentage. If the Cowboys' defense can get off the field on third down, it could be another big day at the office.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Here's what trading for Maxx Crosby could cost the Dallas Cowboys
Stats prove Dallas Cowboys have a defensive star in the making in rookie defender
In one year, Brian Schottenheimer accomplished something no Cowboys coach has
Javonte Williams' historic start to season lands him with Cowboys royalty
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie