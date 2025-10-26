Cowboys Country

3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 8 vs Denver Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, and if you're looking to add extra excitement to the game, keep an eye on these prop bets.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott after scoring a touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott after scoring a touchdown. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are on the road in Week 8, taking on Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. The Cowboys are 3-3-1 and looking for their second win in a row after knocking off the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

Denver is 5-2 and in first place in the highly competitive AFC West. They're a well-coached team that's trending up, while the Cowboys are trying to get their team headed in the right direction.

MORE: Cowboys vs Broncos announcer pairing & referee assignment for NFL Week 8

There are plenty of reasons to tune in, but there are those who love to add to the excitement. That being said, let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on (odds via BetMGM).

George Pickens over 75 receiving yards (-135)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

George Pickens was unstoppable when CeeDee Lamb was out with a high ankle sprain, but he still had four receptions for 82 yards in Week 7 when Lamb was back. He enters this weekend with 607 yards on 36 receptions, which is an average of 86.7 yards per game.

This weekend, one interesting prop bet is Pickens going for more than 75 yards. While he's had a great season, he's topped that mark in just three games, making this a tough, but interesting call.

Javonte Williams anytime touchdown (-140)

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams takes on his former team and while he has no hard feelings, he will be extra motivated. Entering this weekend, Williams has seven total touchdowns. He's failed to get into the end zone in just two games. That makes him someone to watch in the anytime touchdown category.

Dak Prescott over 250 passing yards (-155)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on prior to the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott enters this game with an average of 268.7 yards and has topped 250 in five of their seven contests. Prescott has been playing at an MVP-level, and if the defense continues to struggle, he's likely to be dropping back early and often in this one.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

