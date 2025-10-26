3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 8 vs Denver Broncos
The Dallas Cowboys are on the road in Week 8, taking on Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. The Cowboys are 3-3-1 and looking for their second win in a row after knocking off the Washington Commanders in Week 7.
Denver is 5-2 and in first place in the highly competitive AFC West. They're a well-coached team that's trending up, while the Cowboys are trying to get their team headed in the right direction.
MORE: Cowboys vs Broncos announcer pairing & referee assignment for NFL Week 8
There are plenty of reasons to tune in, but there are those who love to add to the excitement. That being said, let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on (odds via BetMGM).
George Pickens over 75 receiving yards (-135)
George Pickens was unstoppable when CeeDee Lamb was out with a high ankle sprain, but he still had four receptions for 82 yards in Week 7 when Lamb was back. He enters this weekend with 607 yards on 36 receptions, which is an average of 86.7 yards per game.
This weekend, one interesting prop bet is Pickens going for more than 75 yards. While he's had a great season, he's topped that mark in just three games, making this a tough, but interesting call.
Javonte Williams anytime touchdown (-140)
Javonte Williams takes on his former team and while he has no hard feelings, he will be extra motivated. Entering this weekend, Williams has seven total touchdowns. He's failed to get into the end zone in just two games. That makes him someone to watch in the anytime touchdown category.
Dak Prescott over 250 passing yards (-155)
Dak Prescott enters this game with an average of 268.7 yards and has topped 250 in five of their seven contests. Prescott has been playing at an MVP-level, and if the defense continues to struggle, he's likely to be dropping back early and often in this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos in Week 8
Cowboys' final Week 8 injury report rules out Diggs, 2 fan-favorites nearing return
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys have historic streak on the line vs Broncos in Week 8
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie