Dak Prescott contract talks get positive update after CeeDee Lamb deal
Now that the Dallas Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb under contract with a blockbuster deal, it's time for the team to turn its attention to star quarterback Dak Prescott.
This week, Cowboys Nation received some long-awaited news when it was announced that Lamb and the Cowboys have agreed to a historic four-year, $136 million deal that includes $100 million in guarantees.
But what does the future hold for Prescott?
With the attention turning to the star quarterback, everyone wants to know if the two sides have made any progress throughout the offseason, and there is some good news.
On the latest episode of the Scoop City podcast, Diana Russini of The Athletic says that talks between Prescott's camp and the Cowboys are "going really well."
Exactly what that means remains to be seen, but it's better than the alternative.
If Prescott is not signed before the start of the 2024 season, he will be playing on the final year of his contract. If Prescott finishes the season without a new deal, he will become an unrestricted free agent and a bidding war will ensue.
Jerry Jones and company would be wise to avoid that situation, because there will be a market and teams will be willing to open their checkbooks.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and now it is only a matter of time until he is paid like one.
