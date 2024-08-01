NFL expert gives latest Dak Prescott, Cowboys contract drama
The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in a bit of a situation when it comes to the franchise's biggest stars. The organization is currently dealing with contract negotiations for Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and Dak Prescott.
However, should fans be worried that the team may lose one of its stars?
Senior NFL writer Albert Breer believes one of those names isn't going anywhere.
Breer was asked, what are the chances of Prescott suiting up somewhere else next season?
He responded, "Let's put that at 10%. I just think in the end, these things get done. Do the Dallas Cowboys have misgivings about jumping on the quarterback cost escalation train? Clearly. But the market has defined itself.
"It was interesting for me, in talking to COO Stephen Jones last week, to hear a level of contentment in how deals for Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff got done."
Breer went on to say, "If I’m Prescott and I’m reading that, my baseline is $55 million per year, with stronger structure and guarantees that the aforementioned four guys got this offseason. And I think that creates a real pathway to a deal getting done.
"I’m not saying it absolutely will happen. But I'd feel better about it if I were a Cowboys fan than I did a month ago."
If you are team Prescott, you can breathe a sigh of relief. While the Cowboys may have waited too long to make this deal, it still feels like the quarterback will continue his career in Dallas.
The Cowboys return to practice on Friday morning.
