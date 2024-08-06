This Dak Prescott training camp stat is mind-blowing & proves he is HIM
The Dallas Cowboys are a week and a half into training camp in Oxnard, California, and star quarterback Dak Prescott has been putting on a show.
Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and seeking a lucrative contract extension, but he has not let the contract negotiations hanging over his head distract him from performing on the field and getting the offense ready for the upcoming season.
In fact, since the Cowboys started padded practices, Prescott has elevated his game to the next level.
Prescott has been hitting his targets and giving the team's young wide receivers opportunities to stand out and make big plays. He's doing this against Mike Zimmer's defense, which players have been raving about. But despite the "insane" defensive scheme and disguises, Presccott has found his groove.
According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Presccott has not thrown an interception at camp since padded practices began.
"Dak Prescott has not thrown a pick in practice since the pads came on. He’s been stellar and still playing without his best receiver," Hill wrote on X. "Does anyone care? Or is it only an issue when he has a pick in practice."
As Hill notes, Prescott excelling and building chemistry with his young receivers is even more impressive and important without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in camp.
Prescott is gaining confidence in the youngsters like Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Jalen Cropper, KaVontae Turpin, and Tyron Billy-Johnson that will prove valuable as the season goes on. You can never have too many weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
Prescott is also showing just how valuable he is to Dallas. After all, he was the NFL MVP runner-up a season ago.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and now it is only a matter of time until he is paid like one.
