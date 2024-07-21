Dak Prescott disrespected in Top 20 Players Over 30 list
There has been a lot of criticism geared toward the Dallas Cowboys for their questionable offseason but they continue to deserve praise for the way they've drafted over the past decade-plus. While not every pick has been a home run, they've hit on enough to remain competetive year after year.
Earlier in July, we saw a couple of recent draft picks praised by The 33rd Team as they selected Micah Parsons (No. 2) and CeeDee Lamb (No. 5) to their list of Top 25 Players Under 25. Now, some of their more seasoned draft picks made the Top 20 Players Over 30 list.
The 33rd Team has guard Zack Martin at No. 9 overall and Dak Prescott at No. 11.
Overall, the list is pretty solid but placing Matthew Stafford at No. 10 over Dak Prescott feels laughable at this point. It also shows that the media bias against Prescott continues to linger over his head.
Prescott was the runner-up for the MVP award last season after throwing for 4,516 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine picks. He led the league in touchdown passes and his accuracy was among the top at 69.5 percent.
MORE: Creating the perfect NFC East Starting 11: Defense
Stafford, on the other hand, completed just 62.6 percent of his attempts for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 picks. We can continue to look at career numbers and see Stafford isn't in the same arena as Dak.
The Cowboys signal-caller has the edge in career completion percentage, 67.0 to 63.2, and has a superior interception percentage at 1.9 compared to 2.4 for Stafford as well as a touchdown percentage of 5.2 to 4.7. The only edge Stafford holds is in passing yards per game (272 to 258) but since he was part of the Super Bowl win after the 2021 season, he's still treated as an elite quarterback.
This isn't to say Stafford shouldn't make the list but placing him ahead of Prescott — especially at this point in their careers — seems to be judging by name and reputation rather than legitmate production.
