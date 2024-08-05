NFL analyst: Dak Is ‘gone’ if contract talks hit regular season
Lately, it appears as if every team is making it a priority to lock up their best players as early as possible. Such an approach makes sense so they can turn their focus to the regular season. Unless you’re the Dallas Cowboys.
America’s Teams continues to drag its feet in contract negotiations, leaving Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb waiting. Such an approach is unorthodox and will cost the franchise a lot of money as prices to retain elite players continue to increase.
It could also lead to Prescott’s departure according to one NFL analyst.
While speaking on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’, former offensive lineman Damien Woody said he believes Prescott is “gone” if the Cowboys don’t extend him before the regular season.
Woody claims every player would want to get to unrestricted free agency, since it would increase market value due to a potential bidding war. He added that no player wants to be dealing with contract talk at this point, let alone the regular season.
Woody isn’t alone in believing this situation could have a negative outcome for Dallas.
Prescott has all the leverage since he can’t be tagged so once he’s done with the back and forth, he can decide to play out the season and move on.
