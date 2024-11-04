Dak Prescott injury news is crushing for Dallas Cowboys, fans
The biggest news out of the Dallas Cowboys' Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons has been quarterback Dak Prescott's hamstring injury. Prescott didn't finish the game and didn't sound confident in a quick return in his comments after the game.
Prescott was right to have that lack of confidence. On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that Prescott's hamstring injury is more severe than initially expected.
Rapoport has been told that the injury will be multiple weeks for the franchise quarterback. Cooper Rush, who came in for Prescott on Sunday, will more than likely be the starting quarterback during Prescott's absence.
Jerry Jones' nightmare comes true during Cowboys loss to the Falcons
The news is a brutal blow for any chance the Cowboys may have thought they had of turning this season around.
