Jerry Jones' nightmare comes true during Cowboys loss to the Falcons

Cowboys owner watches the franchise's two highest-paid players battle injury.

Right before the kickoff of the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 victory over the Cleveland Browns, it was announced that quarterback Dak Prescott would become the highest-paid player in the NFL with a brand new contract. Just days before, Prescott's favorite target, CeeDee Lamb, became the second-highest-paid receiver in the league.

Those contracts were the only way that the franchise was going to keep both talents in the world of overpaying. However, in the Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Jerry Jones and the fanbase saw their worst dreams come true.

Prescott was unable to finish the game after suffering a hamstring injury, while Lamb landed horribly wrong on his shoulder, causing the All-Pro receiver major discomfort. Seeing the team's top offensive players go down in such an important game was like a gut punch.

The Cowboys' front office allowed contract discussions to drag on until there was no choice but to shell out the largest of contracts. Now, both players who agreed to those contracts could be out for the next few weeks.

Will Jones be more hesitant to make deals in the future if these injuries end up being long term?

