Alarming news hints Dak Prescott is done for season
Dak Prescott will miss multiple weeks with his hamstring injury suffered in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but will the Dallas Cowboys star return to the field this season?
In a new injury update, there is concern that Prescott's season could be over.
The Dallas Morning News reports Prescott could undergo season-ending surgery to repair his injured hamstring.
MORE: Mike McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ with himself after Dallas Cowboys latest loss
Prescott suffered a partial avulsion of his right hamstring tendon. The injury means Prescott's tendon was partially torn from his bone.
The Cowboys have now dropped three consecutive games and their fifth of the season.
While the team's hopes for the season are already on life support, if they are forced to move forward with Cooper Rush and/or Trey Lance under center to finish the year, the team can erase any hope of salvaging the campaign and reaching the postseason.
But, for now, they will try to keep hope and focus on this weekend's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
