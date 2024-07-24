Dak Prescott's new contract could break shocking NFL barrier
Dak Prescott is in line for a lucrative deal as he enters the final year of his current contract.
Prescott has been willing to bet on himself and has not caused much of a scene, something a star teammate of his can't say, and it could pay off in a massive way.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared her Scoop City newsletter with a shocking note about Prescott's next deal.
There have been rumblings that Prescott is seeking $60 million per year, and Russini makes it clear that is a real possibility.
She was discussing the Green Bay Packers-Jordan Love deal that is expected to be completed early in training camp and will likely make him the NFL's highest-paid quarterback, noting Prescott will clear that number after the market is reset.
"However, Love might only hold that title for a few weeks -- that's because the Dallas Cowboys are working hard to get Dak Prescott's deal don. Prescott could be the first quarterback to break the $60 million-per-year barrier."
It's an eye-popping number, but the numbers show it is deserved.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and now it is only a matter of time until he is paid like one.
