Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott disrespected again; fails to crack top 15 of NFL Top 100 list

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been disrespected once again; this time with a snub on the NFL Top 100 list.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

What does Dak Prescott have to do to get respect?

The Dallas Cowboys star quarterback has once again been shown disrespect with a snub on the NFL Top 100 list.

As the penultimate group of players was dropped with rankings 11 through 20, Prescott, who was the NFL MVP runner-up last season, was left out of the top 15.

Prescott checked in at No. 16, behind Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (15) and Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen (12).

MORE: ESPN analyst omits Dak Prescott from laughable NFC East QB rankings

Two other Cowboys were in the grouping: Micah Parsons at No. 17 and CeeDee Lamb at No. 13.

Here is a list of the penultimate group of players on the Top 100 list:

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) and linebacker Micah Parsons (11)
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) and linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

20. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

19. Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens

18. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

17. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

16. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

15. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

14. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

12. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

11. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Leaving Prescott out of the top 15 is laughable.

Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.

Luckily, the game is won on the field and not in rankings lists, so Dak has the chance to prove the doubters wrong in 2024.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp

The Replacements: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams

Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024

Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics

Offensive Talent: Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East

Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News