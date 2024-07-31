Dak Prescott disrespected again; fails to crack top 15 of NFL Top 100 list
What does Dak Prescott have to do to get respect?
The Dallas Cowboys star quarterback has once again been shown disrespect with a snub on the NFL Top 100 list.
As the penultimate group of players was dropped with rankings 11 through 20, Prescott, who was the NFL MVP runner-up last season, was left out of the top 15.
Prescott checked in at No. 16, behind Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (15) and Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen (12).
ESPN analyst omits Dak Prescott from laughable NFC East QB rankings
Two other Cowboys were in the grouping: Micah Parsons at No. 17 and CeeDee Lamb at No. 13.
Here is a list of the penultimate group of players on the Top 100 list:
20. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
19. Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens
18. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
17. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys
16. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
15. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
14. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
12. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
11. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers
Leaving Prescott out of the top 15 is laughable.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Luckily, the game is won on the field and not in rankings lists, so Dak has the chance to prove the doubters wrong in 2024.
