ESPN analyst omits Dak Prescott from laughable NFC East QB rankings
Dan Orlovsky has never been afraid of being on an island with his takes. Whether it’s bland food or an unfailing love for Matthew Stafford, Orlovsky will make his bold claim and take the criticism that follows.
That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when he unveiled a laughable list of the top five quarterbacks in the NFC.
As expected, he went with Stafford at No. 1 and then with Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Kirk Cousins, and Jared Goff. To the surprise of no one, this list drew quite the reaction from the panel on ESPN’s Get Up since he left off Dak Prescott.
MORE: Dak Prescott reveals what motivates him amid contract negotiations
When reminded that Dak was the runner-up for the NFL MVP last year, Orlovsky didn’t back down. He asked who should be removed in favor of Prescott to which Jeff Darlington brilliantly says “all of them.”
It’s true that the five quarterbacks listed all have great qualities. Three have even been to the Super Bowl, with Stafford winning in 2021.
MORE: Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East
It’s hard to see where Orlovsky is coming from. Prescott might have issues in the postseason but the same is true of Cousins. Goff also has been inconsistent for much of his career and as good as Stafford has been, injuries have slowed him down in recent years.
Love and Purdy deserve to be in the top five but neither has had the sustained success Dak has had. That’s why the panel understandably let Orlovsky hear it following this reveal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
The Replacements: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Tough D: Looking at the best defender the Cowboys will face each week in 2024
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader