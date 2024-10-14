Dak Prescott stands firm behind Mike McCarthy despite setbacks
Despite an embarssing 47-9 defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 6, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains unwavering in his support for head coach Mike McCarthy.
McCarthy's job security has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks, but Prescott is adamant that his coach has his full backing even as the seat grows warmer.
MORE: Former Cowboys coach criticizes team for Week 6 struggles
"The man he is. The preparation that he puts into this. The leader. I'll go to war for that guy, with that guy, every single day," Prescott said. "And I'm not the only one in that locker room. I feel like everybody feels that."
Prescott recalled McCarthy's post-game speech following the loss, emphasizing the coach's unwavering determination.
"If you heard what he said after that game (last night), not something that I care to let you guys in on honestly, but strong message. Strong message. In a loss, to be able to feel that way and show those emotions and respond, I'll follow him. I'll follow him," he added.
The quarterback's endorsement of McCarthy comes at a crucial time for the Cowboys, who are currently 3-3 and facing increasing pressure to turn their season around.
The 47 points allowed on Sunday are the most the Cowboys have ever surrendered in a game where they failed to score a touchdown.
Dallas has allowed 167 points in their last four home games, including regular season and playoffs. That is the 3rd-most over a 4-game span at home in NFL history.
Prescott's trust in his coach could serve as a rallying cry for the team as they aim to overcome their recent struggles. Dallas will head into its bye week and then prepare for a challenging stretch featuring games against the 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, and Texans.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Jerry Jones offers delusional reason for Ezekiel Elliott's diminished snap count
CeeDee Lamb explains sideline exchange with Dak Prescott
Primetime Dak: Cowboys QB ranks with the best ever in primetime games
Mike McCarthy praises the secret weapon behind Cooper Beebe's early success