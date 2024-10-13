Dallas Cowboys offensive line changes fail in first half vs Lions
Heading into their Week 6 showdown with the Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys made some changes to their offensive line they hoped would help their struggling offense.
After Tyler Guyton was hurt during their Week 5 win in Pittsburgh, the Cowboys moved Tyler Smith to left tackle and brought T.J. Bass in to play left guard. They stuck with that group against the Lions but after one half, the results are far from what they hoped for.
Dallas had just 111 yards and six points in the first half as they trail 27-6. The ground game has been especially troublesome with 14 yards on eight attempts. That's an atrocious 1.8 yards per attempt.
Their passing attack isn't much better with Dak Prescott completing 11-of-20 attempts for 115 yards with an interception.
The O-line even surrendered a sack right after KaVontae Turpin went for 79 yards on a kickoff return right before the half. It was a long shot they would score a touchdown with just 28 seconds to play but they stood no chance with the poor protection.
Dallas was heavily criticized for their moves this offseason, which included allowing Tyron Smith to walk in free agency and avoiding every available running back.
Even with these changes, it's hard to defend the approach from the front office.
