One glaring Dak Prescott stat is costing Cowboys offense
The Dallas Cowboys' epic comeback came up just short, as the team dropped its second straight game at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Before the fourth quarter, it looked as if the Cowboys would suffer another embarrassing blowout.
On paper, this Cowboys team should be putting on better performances than fans have seen at the start of the season.
So, what could be the issue?
MORE: Dak Prescott has message for unhappy Cowboys fans after latest loss
In our findings, we discovered that quarterback Dak Prescott has one glaring stat that will surprise you. Prescott averaged 6.7 yards per pass attempt in Sunday's loss.
A number that is all too familiar to the start of this season for the $60 million a year quarterback. The Cowboys signal-caller is averaging 5.9 yards per pass attempt this season, a staggering number for an offense and a quarterback that should be using the talent of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to move the ball down the field in a vertical fashion.
The Cowboys' deep ball has not been there this season, and one could blame the unproven receiving core after names like Lamb and Brandin Cooks.
However, if you make your quarterback the richest man on the field, it shouldn't be too much to ask him to take some chances, right?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys winners & losers from Week 3 loss to Ravens
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Ravens in Week 3
CeeDee Lamb & other wide receiver holdouts struggling early in season