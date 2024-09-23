Cowboys Country

One glaring Dak Prescott stat is costing Cowboys offense

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is missing something that makes the Cowboys offense lethal.

The Dallas Cowboys' epic comeback came up just short, as the team dropped its second straight game at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Before the fourth quarter, it looked as if the Cowboys would suffer another embarrassing blowout.

On paper, this Cowboys team should be putting on better performances than fans have seen at the start of the season.

So, what could be the issue?

In our findings, we discovered that quarterback Dak Prescott has one glaring stat that will surprise you. Prescott averaged 6.7 yards per pass attempt in Sunday's loss.

A number that is all too familiar to the start of this season for the $60 million a year quarterback. The Cowboys signal-caller is averaging 5.9 yards per pass attempt this season, a staggering number for an offense and a quarterback that should be using the talent of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to move the ball down the field in a vertical fashion.

The Cowboys' deep ball has not been there this season, and one could blame the unproven receiving core after names like Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

However, if you make your quarterback the richest man on the field, it shouldn't be too much to ask him to take some chances, right?

