Cowboy Roundup: Dak set up for failure; Detailing Cowboys injuries
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've reached the point in the week where we will learn more about the team's planning for the upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
We will get our eyes on the first practice report of the season and check out who is trending from returning from injury.
For All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, that time will have to be now with his window to return from injured return set to expire. If he is not activated and placed on the 53-man roster, Bland will have to spend the remainder of the season on IR.
While we wait to see what's going on at The Star in Frisco, let's take a spin around the block and check out some of the headlines making waves.
Dak Presott set up for failure
At a time when other NFL quarterbacks are getting reinforcements and weapons added to their arsenal, the Cowboys front office continues to do nothing to help Dak Prescott round out the offense. Is he set up for failure?
Detailing the Cowboys' injuries and timelines for return
DallasCowboys.com takes a detailed look at the injuries plaguing the Cowboys and timelines for returns for players like Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, and Brandin Cooks.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Jerry Jones expresses confidence in Cowboys' turnaround ... Like Derrick Henry, Jerry Jones fails to pull trigger on star offensive player... Trevon Diggs responds to backlash from confrontation with reporter ... Mike McCarthy ‘very frustrated’ by Cowboys abysmal turnover ratio ... Jerry Jones explains why Dak Prescott is hesitant to use his legs... Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 8: Where do Cowboys stand?