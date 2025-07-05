Cowboys' 17-game starter on trade watch thanks to impressive youngster
The Dallas Cowboys have some very interesting pieces in their secondary heading into the 2025 NFL season. We already know about veterans like DaRon Bland and Malik Hooker, but the Cowboys also have some young defensive backs who could be ready to break out.
Safety Juanyeh Thomas, for example, has frequently been mentioned as a breakout candidate going into his third year, and that puts the job of one veteran in jeopardy: Donovan Wilson.
Jess Haynie of Blogging the Boys believes that Wilson's future in Dallas may be murky thanks to the come up of Thomas and the fact that the Cowboys can save some money by parting ways with him, whether that be via cut or trade.
"Wilson has always had to make up for coverage liability with playmaking, and that could be harder with [Matt] Eberflus," Haynie wrote. "The Cowboys can also clear about $7 million in cap space by releasing or trading him. The fact that he wasn’t a cap casualty last March was already surprising to some, so something happening now wouldn't be out of nowhere."
From a counting numbers perspective, Wilson looked solid in 2024. He started every game, registering 82 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and five passes defended. However, he managed just a 56.6 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus, which was actually a major step down from where he was in 2023 when many wanted him gone (69.8).
Meanwhile, Thomas possesses incredible size at 6-foot-3, 217 pounds and flashed impressive potential in limited action over the first couple of years of his NFL career.
It stands to reason that the 25-year-old could supplant Wilson in the starting lineup at some point during the season, if not before it. As a result, there is little doubt that Wilson is a cut candidate — or at least a trade candidate — with training camp approaching.
