Optimistic DaRon Bland injury update provided by Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer

Injuries have plagued the Dallas Cowboys' secondary for the past few seasons, and that has once again been the case during the team's 2025-26 NFL campaign.

All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland missed 10 games last season due to a stress fracture in his foot and missed action earlier this year with another foot injury. So on Thanksgiving, when Bland briefly left the field, favoring his foot, fans were ready to ring the alarm bells.

However, it looks like Bland avoided any major issue.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and was asked about Bland's status. Schottenheimer did not appear concerned about Bland's status for Week 14 against the Detroit Lions, and gave an optimism answer.

"The foot is fine," Coach Schotty said on Friday.

Schottenheimer revealed Bland was dealing with some foot soreness, "but the Cowboys don't have any concern about his availability for Week 14 vs. the Lions," per Patrik Walker of the team's official website.

That is great news for a secondary that is also expected to see All-Pro Trevon Diggs return to the field next week, and revealed that starting safety Malik Hooker avoided serious injury on Thanksgiving Day.

This is the healthiest the Cowboys' secondary has been in years, so let's hope it can continue for the remainder of the season, because the Cowboys have a lot of momentum after winning three games in a row to cap off an eventful November.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video on Thursday, December 4. The legendary Al Michaels will provide play-by-play commentary, while Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the game analyst. Kaylee Hartung will provide updates from the sideline.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 schedule

WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)

