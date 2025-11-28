Cowboys expect ballhawk cornerback to return vs Lions in Week 14

After adding Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson at the NFL trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys' defense has been vastly improved.

While these additions have helped, the Cowboys have also benefited from players returning from injury. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, they got Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson back after they missed multiple games. Dallas also had linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. on the field for the first time this season.

In Week 14, they could be getting another player back from injury. According to Jerry Jones, cornerback Trevon Diggs "will be on the field" during their Week 14 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said CB Trevon Diggs (knee) "will be on the field in Detroit (next Thursday), in my view, (barring a setback)." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 28, 2025

Diggs, who has 20 career interceptions, hasn't played since their Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Pro Bowl cornerback was out with a concussion following a mysterious injury suffered at home. He was sent to IR, however, due to lingering concerns regarding his surgically-repaired knee.

How will the defense be impacted by the return of Trevon Diggs?

It's fair to ask how this return will impact the Cowboys' defense. Diggs is a talented corner who has had plenty of success, but there are whispers that he hasn't been seeing eye-to-eye with the front office.

This goes back to the way Diggs rehabbed his knee during the offseason. Diggs decided to work on his own, leading to the Cowboys stripping him of $500,000 in salary due to a clause in his contract.

Diggs was also a vocal supporter of Micah Parsons, who wound up being traded to the Green Bay Packers after contract negotiations failed. There were even reports of contention when he was placed on the IR.

Communication was a major issue when the defense was struggling earlier in the year, so there has to be some concern that Diggs could upset things, if he's not on the same page as the rest of the team.

