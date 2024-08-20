Dallas Cowboys projected win total for 2024 NFL season
With the NFL regular season right around the corner, the NFL Projection Models are out predicting where each team will finish in the conference.
Unfortunately, for the Dallas Cowboys, the projects land them at fourth in the NFC standings, and second in the NFC East, just behind the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Austin Mock of The Athletic released his projection totals, with the Cowboys sitting at 10.0 wins, behind the San Francisco 49ers (11.4), Detroit Lions (10.5), and Eagles (10.2). The Green Bay Packers (9-8) round out the top five.
According to Mock, there is one factor that could decide which team edges out the NFC East crown.
Ultimately, this division comes down to how well Eagles QB Jalen Hurts plays. If he’s the MVP candidate of two seasons ago, the Eagles will reclaim the division crown. If not, the Cowboys will be the first repeat NFC East winner since the Eagles won four straight from 2001 to 2004.- Austin Mock, The Athletic
Of course, there is also the CeeDee Lamb contract drama hanging over the franchise.
It is believed that Lamb will not miss the start of the regular season, but there is still some progress that will need to be made.
However it all plays out, it looks like the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry will once again the division winner in a close race.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
