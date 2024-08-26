Dallas Cowboys star lands on NFL All-Preseason team
The Dallas Cowboys finished up the preseason portion of the season on Saturday with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
With all the focus now on the team's Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, it is time to look back on who stood out this preseason.
According to one NFL writer, the Cowboys had one player who earned All-Preseason team honors.
Jacob Camenker of The Sporting News, has Brandon Aubrey has his standout kicker of the preseason.
Impressively, Aubrey's made field goal was tied for the longest in NFL history with Justin Tucker, who made a record-breaking 66-yard kick in 2022 when the Ravens took on the Lions. That, plus his league-best three field goal makes from 50-plus yards during the preseason, is enough to make him the league's top kicker in August.- Jacob Camenker
Making a 66-yard field goal is enough to have everyone talking about you, but coming off an All-Pro rookie season is enough to know Aubrey is the real deal. Dallas has a special weapon at kicker, and this season, Aubrey could cement himself as the best in the league.
Never take having a great kicker for granted.
