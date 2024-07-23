Cowboys 2024 season will be 'complete waste,' ESPN host says
On Monday, it was announced that Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love would be sitting out until the team comes to terms with a new deal. The Packers front office claims that the contract talks will be done quickly, leaving Dallas Cowboys fans flustered as to why a deal hasn't been done with Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys have a lot of tough financial decisions to make within the next year, leading some to believe that this season could be a total waste.
Tuesday morning on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike Radio hosts Evan Cohen and Chris Canty went scorched earth about how they think the 2024 season will go in Dallas.
Cohen stated, "I think this is just gonna be a complete waste of a season for the Dallas Cowboys," while co-host Canty completely agreed by saying the franchise is to blame for the mess they are in.
Canty doesn't see the team being better than a .500. Check out the clip above to hear their comments.
The show went even further with the Cowboys discussion after co-host Michelle Smallmon questioned where the franchise would be if they let Dak Prescott walk away. The hot takes are starting to make their rounds around the league.
Yes, the Cowboys have plenty of issues that must be faced in the coming months. The franchise claims this year is an all-in year.
However, those who follow the team are not getting that same vibe.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Feeling the Frustration:Stephen Jones gets why fans are upset. Does it matter?
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Making A Name: Which Dallas Cowboys running back will breakout in 2024?