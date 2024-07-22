New Jordan Love contract would put heavy pressure on Cowboys with Dak
No one's stock grew higher at the end of last season than Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Now, Love is attempting to cash in on that rising stock by sitting out of training camp until a new deal is done.
The Packers front office doesn't believe this will be an issue and feels that a deal will be done quickly.
Which begs the question: what in the world are the Cowboys waiting on when it comes to a new contract for Dak Prescott?
It's no secret that the Cowboys have a conundrum with three of their best players looking for new deals.
COO Stephen Jones has recently given insight into the contract issue with Prescott. However, the Cowboys don't see a future where they can keep Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons without the trio taking a little less so the team can field a competitive team.
But the Packers giving Love a big new deal will throw only throw another wrench in this delicate situation.
Prescott is currently the 13th highest-paid quarterback in the league. However, last season, Prescott finished 3rd in total passing yards with 4,516 and first in touchdowns with 36.
Those numbers scream that Prescott is a top quarterback in the league, and if the Packers pay Love top 5 money, one has to assume that Prescott will want top 2 money.
It is shaping up to be an interesting week.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Troy’s No. 8: Lamar Jackson challenging Troy Aikman’s trademark attempt
Micah’s the Man: Cowboys star lands in top 10 of prominent list
Feeling the Frustration:Stephen Jones gets why fans are upset. Does it matter?
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc