Sights and sounds from first padded practice of Cowboys training camp
Tuesday was the first practice in which the Dallas Cowboys put on the pads. The action means that fans are getting closer to the start of the 2024 season.
No CeeDee Lamb hinders some of the excitement, but pads mean that the time for contract discussions is reaching its end.
Let's check out some of the best action from today's practice.
Tyron Billy-Johnson showing out
One of the biggest surprises early in camp has been journeyman wide receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson. In the video above, Billy-Johnson makes an outstanding grab from starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
Building chemistry in training camp is invaluable, and it could land Billy-Johnson a home in Dallas.
Guyton to fill the void
Fans have been anxiously waiting to see 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton with the pads on. The 6-foot-6, 300 pound behemoth looks even more intimidating with his armor.
The Cowboys may have found their guy for the left tackle position after Tyron Smith's exit to New York.
Guyton also got a taste of first-team reps and dealt with one of the best pass rushers in the game, Micah Parson. Before fans break down the film of this rep, let's remember this was the first day of padded practice.
As the level of competition grows as the team gets closer and closer to the start of the season, the level of play on the field will only get stronger.
