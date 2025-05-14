Dallas Cowboys' 2025 Thanksgiving game opponent announced
It's NFL schedule release day, and the Dallas Cowboys just learned of another blockbuster date on the 2025 calendar.
The Cowboys, per usual, will be taking the field on Thanksgiving Day and this year's opponent will be one of the best teams in the league.
The Thanksgiving game, which will air on CBS and Paramount Plus, will feature the Cowboys welcoming Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to AT&T Stadium.
It doesn't get much bigger. The Cowboys will really get to see how they stack up against the NFL's best when they host the team that has been to the Super Bowl in three consecutive years, winning two.
The Cowboys first began playing their annual Thanksgiving game in 1966. Then Cowboys president and general manager Tex Schramm proposed to the league that the Cowboys host the second Thanksgiving Day game in 1967, and the rest is history. Dallas has been a Thanksgiving staple since the 1966 season with the exception of 1975 and 1977.
Schramm allegedly made the request for a homefield advantage, knowing the home team would have the edge on a short week with less travel.
The Cowboys have a 34-22-1 all-time record on Thanksgiving Day. Last season, Dallas beat the division rival New York Giants, 27-20, to celebrate the holiday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET, so get your turkey legs ready.
