Cowboys 2025 schedule release tracker: Opponents, rumors, leaks, & more
Dallas Cowboys Nation, it's officially NFL schedule release day! We know what teams the Cowboys will face during the 2025 season, but on Wednesday night, we will learn when the team will be facing each opponent and on what network.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Dallas will play in the 2025 NFL opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, bringing the NFC East rivalry game to the masses.
However, the schedule is much more than just facing Philly.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL schedule: How many miles will America's Team travel?
Along with facing the NFC East rivals home and away, the Cowboys will face off against the AFC West, NFC North, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers.
While the official NFL schedule will be announced in full at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+, there will be leaks and rumors throughout the day.
We will keep you up to date with the latest rumbles all in one place.
All of the information we know about the Cowboys' 2025 schedule can be seen below.
MORE: Cowboys' 2025 strength of schedule ranks as one of NFL's toughest
2025 Dallas Cowboys schedule leaks & rumors
This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available throughout the day. For the latest on the entire NFL, be sure to check out the NFL schedule release tracker on SI.com.
2025 Dallas Cowboys opponents
Home
- Giants
- Eagles
- Commanders
- Packers
- Chiefs
- Chargers
- Vikings
- Cardinals
MORE: Cowboys' toughest 2025 game will be against NFC powerhouse on the road
Away
- Giants
- Eagles
- Commanders
- Bears
- Broncos
- Lions
- Raiders
- Jets
- Panthers
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 odds for 2025 NFL opener
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons won’t hold out, per his brother
'Elite' Cowboys rookie in one of NFL's 'best positions to succeed'
Stephen Jones compares George Pickens to former 'competitive' Cowboys star WR
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc