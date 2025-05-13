Cowboys Country

6 Cowboys players in contract years entering 2025 NFL season

These 6 Dallas Cowboys can make a lot of money for themselves this season.

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland returns an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland returns an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have made headlines an awful lot lately when it comes to contracts.

Most of their 2024 offseason was devoted to discussions surrounding deals for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. It was a painstakingly long process, but both were extended before their contract years officially began.

This season, they’ve again been slow to extend their biggest star, Micah Parsons. To their credit, the Cowboys locked up Osa Odighizuwa, but Parsons and several others are entering contract years. Here’s a look at six such players who could be in line for a huge raise.

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Jalen Tolbert shook off a slow start to his career with a breakout campaign in 2024. He hauled in 49 receptions for 610 yards with seven touchdowns.

Tolbert isn’t an ideal WR2, but could be a high-end WR3. He might also be ready to cash in with another strong performance this year.

Sam Williams, DE

Cowboys DE Sam Williams in game action in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams in game action in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Sam Williams was in line for a larger role in his third season but a torn ACL suffered in training camp sent him to the IR. He’s an athletic freak, who could still make himself very rich if he picks up where he left off in 2023.

Jake Ferguson, TE

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

No player suffered more from the loss of Dak Prescott than Jake Ferguson. He wasn’t targeted as often by Cooper Rush, ending the season without a touchdown catch.

Prescott has leaned heavily on Ferguson in the past, which could help the big tight end prove himself ahead of free agency.

DaRon Bland, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

2024 was a season to forget for DaRon Bland. He missed 10 games due to a foot injury and finished without a pick for the first time in his career.

He’s still done enough to establish himself as the top cornerback scheduled for free agency in 2026.

George Pickens, WR

Steelers WR George Pickens reacts after a Kansas City Chiefs penalty.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens reacts after a Kansas City Chiefs penalty. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In need of a No. 2 wide receiver, the Cowboys swung for the fences as they traded for George Pickens.

He’s entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, but is willing to prove himself before signing a long-term contract.

Micah Parsons, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The hope here is that Dallas gets a deal done before the start of the 2025 season. If not, they run the risk of Micah Parsons increasing his value even more.

Parsons is set to sign a record deal as he enters his fifth season, and Dallas will only pay more the longer they wait.

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News