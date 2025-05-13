6 Cowboys players in contract years entering 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys have made headlines an awful lot lately when it comes to contracts.
Most of their 2024 offseason was devoted to discussions surrounding deals for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. It was a painstakingly long process, but both were extended before their contract years officially began.
MORE: Dak Prescott disrespect continues, named 'most tradeable' NFL QB
This season, they’ve again been slow to extend their biggest star, Micah Parsons. To their credit, the Cowboys locked up Osa Odighizuwa, but Parsons and several others are entering contract years. Here’s a look at six such players who could be in line for a huge raise.
Jalen Tolbert, WR
Jalen Tolbert shook off a slow start to his career with a breakout campaign in 2024. He hauled in 49 receptions for 610 yards with seven touchdowns.
Tolbert isn’t an ideal WR2, but could be a high-end WR3. He might also be ready to cash in with another strong performance this year.
MORE: Stephen Jones compares George Pickens to former 'competitive' Cowboys star WR
Sam Williams, DE
Sam Williams was in line for a larger role in his third season but a torn ACL suffered in training camp sent him to the IR. He’s an athletic freak, who could still make himself very rich if he picks up where he left off in 2023.
MORE: What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku
Jake Ferguson, TE
No player suffered more from the loss of Dak Prescott than Jake Ferguson. He wasn’t targeted as often by Cooper Rush, ending the season without a touchdown catch.
Prescott has leaned heavily on Ferguson in the past, which could help the big tight end prove himself ahead of free agency.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
DaRon Bland, CB
2024 was a season to forget for DaRon Bland. He missed 10 games due to a foot injury and finished without a pick for the first time in his career.
He’s still done enough to establish himself as the top cornerback scheduled for free agency in 2026.
George Pickens, WR
In need of a No. 2 wide receiver, the Cowboys swung for the fences as they traded for George Pickens.
MORE: Tony Romo praises Cowboys for George Pickens trade, impact on team
He’s entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, but is willing to prove himself before signing a long-term contract.
Micah Parsons, EDGE
The hope here is that Dallas gets a deal done before the start of the 2025 season. If not, they run the risk of Micah Parsons increasing his value even more.
Parsons is set to sign a record deal as he enters his fifth season, and Dallas will only pay more the longer they wait.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Did Jerry Jones inadvertently leak Cowboys' Week 1 opponent?
Cowboys' toughest 2025 game will be against NFC powerhouse on the road
George Pickens meets Cowboys' Jerry Jones, poses for epic 'family' photo
Cowboys' defensive free agency signing named most 'head-scratching' move