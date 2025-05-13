Dak Prescott disrespect continues, named 'most tradeable' NFL QB
Dak Prescott is one of the most disrespected star quarterbacks in the NFL. While his season was cut short during the Dallas Cowboys' disappointing 2024 due to injury, the talking heads continue to pretend he is not an elite quarterback.
In his last full season, which was less than two years ago, Prescott was the runner-up for the NFL MVP award, and arguably the most deserving player in the league.
But, because he is the Cowboys starting quarterback, Prescott is always thrown into ridiculous headlines to get people talking.
MORE: Dak Prescott's record vs. Eagles ahead of Cowboys' 2025 opener
The latest conversation came from Robert Mays of The Athletic Football Show. In his hypothetical situation, Mays suggests Prescott is the most tradeable star quarterback in the league.
Every time these discussions are brought up, people magically forget that Prescott has a no-trade clause and the dead cap hit the Cowboys would take, not to mention the contract he comes with, makes Prescott virtually untradeable in the foreseeable future.
But, let's entertain the discussion for a moment.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys not ‘ready for the season’ yet, NFL analyst says
"Let's just say you can get under (the financials), the Cowboys would trade Dak for the right price," Mays said on his podcast. "The Dak, Kyler (Murray) range is probably where I land, I think it's the right answer.
"If you called the Cowboys right now, again, if they traded him after June 1, in theory it would be possible. If you called the Cowboys right now like 'we'll five you three (first-round picks) for Dak, I think they would do it."
There, it was entertained.
Dallas is clearly committed to Dak Prescott. It's a big reason the team hired Brian Schottenheimer. It's also the reason the team made offseason moves to build the offense around Prescott.
So, while people will have their discussions, it's all just a reminder that the start of the season needs to get here sooner rather than later, so we can return to reality.
