Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' all-time Thanksgiving record, full list of results

The Dallas Cowboys are a Thanksgiving Day staple for the NFL, and will made their 58th Thanksgiving appearance vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.
Josh Sanchez|
A view of Dallas Cowboys fans in turkey helmets before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
A view of Dallas Cowboys fans in turkey helmets before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In this story:

Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

Nothing says Thanksgiving like the NFL tradition featuring the Dallas Cowboys on Turkey Day for a marquee matchup in the regular season. This year, it's one of the most highly anticipated Thanksgiving showdowns to date when Dallas welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to AT&T Stadium.

The Week 13 clash marks the 58th time Dallas will take the field on the holiday. Dallas' first-ever Thanksgiving game was in 1966, and they have played in every game since then -- with the exceptions of 1975 and 1977.

Throughout history, the Cowboys have a 34-22-1 record, a winning percentage of .605. Dallas has won two consecutive games on Thanksgiving Day, with wins over the New York Giants in 2022 and the Washington Commanders in 2023.

MORE: Cowboys' Thanksgiving concessions menu adds innovative meal vs Chiefs

Against the Chiefs, the Cowboys have five in a row at home.

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott eats a turkey leg after the Cowboys victory over the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott eats a turkey leg after the Cowboys victory over the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We'll have to see if the winning streaks can continue.

A look at the year-by-year results for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day can be seen below.

MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder flexes custom Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving fit

List of Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving year-by-year results

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and Dak Prescott eat turkey legs after a victory over the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and Dak Prescott eat turkey legs after a victory over the Washington Commanders | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
  • 1966: vs. Cleveland Browns W, 26-14
  • 1967: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 46-21
  • 1968: vs. Washington W, 29-20
  • 1969: vs. San Francisco 49ers T, 24-24
  • 1970: vs. Green Bay Packers W, 16-3
  • 1971: vs. Los Angeles Rams W, 28-21
  • 1972: vs. San Francisco 49ers L, 31-10
  • 1973: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 14-7
  • 1974: vs. Washington W, 24-23
  • 1976: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 19-14
  • 1978: vs. Washington W, 37-10
  • 1979: vs. Houston Oilers L, 30-24
  • 1980: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 51-7
  • 1981: vs. Chicago Bears W, 10-9
  • 1982: vs. Cleveland Browns W, 31-14
  • 1983: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17
  • 1984: vs. New England Patriots W, 20-17
  • 1985: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17
  • 1986: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 31-14
  • 1987: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 44-38 (OT)
  • 1988: vs. Houston Oilers L, 25-17
  • 1989: vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 27-0
  • 1990: vs. Washington W, 27-17
  • 1991: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers W, 20-10
  • 1992: vs. New York Giants W, 30-3
  • 1993: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 16-14
  • 1994: vs. Green Bay Packers W, 42-31
  • 1995: vs. Kansas City Chiefs W, 24-12
  • 1996: vs. Washington W, 21-10
  • 1997: vs. Tennessee Titans L, 27-14
  • 1998: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 46-36
  • 1999: vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-0
  • 2000: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 27-15
  • 2001: vs. Denver Broncos L, 26-24
  • 2002: vs. Washington W, 27-20
  • 2003: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 40-21
  • 2004: vs. Chicago Bears W, 21-7
  • 2005: vs. Denver Broncos L, 24-21 (OT)
  • 2006: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers W, 38-10
  • 2007: vs. New York Jets W, 34-3
  • 2008: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 34-9
  • 2009: vs. Oakland Raiders W, 24-7
  • 2010: vs. New Orleans Saints L, 30-27
  • 2011: vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-19
  • 2012: vs. Washington L, 38-31
  • 2013: vs. Oakland Raiders W, 31-24
  • 2014: vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 33-10
  • 2015: vs. Carolina Panthers L, 33-14
  • 2016: vs. Washington W, 31-26
  • 2017: vs. Los Angeles Chargers L, 28-6
  • 2018: vs. Washington W, 31-23
  • 2019: vs. Buffalo Bills L, 26-15
  • 2020: vs. Washington Football Team L, 41-16
  • 2021: vs. Las Vegas Raiders L, 36-33
  • 2022: vs. New York Giants W, 28-20
  • 2023: vs. Washington Commanders W, 45-10

Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 13 betting odds & preview

Cowboys keys to victory vs Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day

Cowboys officially rule out starting OT for Week 13, key CB questionable

Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs announcer assignment for Week 13 Thanksgiving game

Dallas Cowboys new 2026 NFL mock draft adds 'twitchy' EDGE & 'sticky' DB

Meet Michelle Siemienowski: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Share on XFollow jnsanchez
Home/News