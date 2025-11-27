Dallas Cowboys' all-time Thanksgiving record, full list of results
Nothing says Thanksgiving like the NFL tradition featuring the Dallas Cowboys on Turkey Day for a marquee matchup in the regular season. This year, it's one of the most highly anticipated Thanksgiving showdowns to date when Dallas welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to AT&T Stadium.
The Week 13 clash marks the 58th time Dallas will take the field on the holiday. Dallas' first-ever Thanksgiving game was in 1966, and they have played in every game since then -- with the exceptions of 1975 and 1977.
Throughout history, the Cowboys have a 34-22-1 record, a winning percentage of .605. Dallas has won two consecutive games on Thanksgiving Day, with wins over the New York Giants in 2022 and the Washington Commanders in 2023.
Against the Chiefs, the Cowboys have five in a row at home.
We'll have to see if the winning streaks can continue.
A look at the year-by-year results for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day can be seen below.
List of Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving year-by-year results
- 1966: vs. Cleveland Browns W, 26-14
- 1967: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 46-21
- 1968: vs. Washington W, 29-20
- 1969: vs. San Francisco 49ers T, 24-24
- 1970: vs. Green Bay Packers W, 16-3
- 1971: vs. Los Angeles Rams W, 28-21
- 1972: vs. San Francisco 49ers L, 31-10
- 1973: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 14-7
- 1974: vs. Washington W, 24-23
- 1976: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 19-14
- 1978: vs. Washington W, 37-10
- 1979: vs. Houston Oilers L, 30-24
- 1980: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 51-7
- 1981: vs. Chicago Bears W, 10-9
- 1982: vs. Cleveland Browns W, 31-14
- 1983: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17
- 1984: vs. New England Patriots W, 20-17
- 1985: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17
- 1986: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 31-14
- 1987: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 44-38 (OT)
- 1988: vs. Houston Oilers L, 25-17
- 1989: vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 27-0
- 1990: vs. Washington W, 27-17
- 1991: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers W, 20-10
- 1992: vs. New York Giants W, 30-3
- 1993: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 16-14
- 1994: vs. Green Bay Packers W, 42-31
- 1995: vs. Kansas City Chiefs W, 24-12
- 1996: vs. Washington W, 21-10
- 1997: vs. Tennessee Titans L, 27-14
- 1998: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 46-36
- 1999: vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-0
- 2000: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 27-15
- 2001: vs. Denver Broncos L, 26-24
- 2002: vs. Washington W, 27-20
- 2003: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 40-21
- 2004: vs. Chicago Bears W, 21-7
- 2005: vs. Denver Broncos L, 24-21 (OT)
- 2006: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers W, 38-10
- 2007: vs. New York Jets W, 34-3
- 2008: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 34-9
- 2009: vs. Oakland Raiders W, 24-7
- 2010: vs. New Orleans Saints L, 30-27
- 2011: vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-19
- 2012: vs. Washington L, 38-31
- 2013: vs. Oakland Raiders W, 31-24
- 2014: vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 33-10
- 2015: vs. Carolina Panthers L, 33-14
- 2016: vs. Washington W, 31-26
- 2017: vs. Los Angeles Chargers L, 28-6
- 2018: vs. Washington W, 31-23
- 2019: vs. Buffalo Bills L, 26-15
- 2020: vs. Washington Football Team L, 41-16
- 2021: vs. Las Vegas Raiders L, 36-33
- 2022: vs. New York Giants W, 28-20
- 2023: vs. Washington Commanders W, 45-10
