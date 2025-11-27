Dallas Cowboys' all-time Thanksgiving record, full list of results

Nothing says Thanksgiving like the NFL tradition featuring the Dallas Cowboys on Turkey Day for a marquee matchup in the regular season. This year, it's one of the most highly anticipated Thanksgiving showdowns to date when Dallas welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to AT&T Stadium.

The Week 13 clash marks the 58th time Dallas will take the field on the holiday. Dallas' first-ever Thanksgiving game was in 1966, and they have played in every game since then -- with the exceptions of 1975 and 1977.

Throughout history, the Cowboys have a 34-22-1 record, a winning percentage of .605. Dallas has won two consecutive games on Thanksgiving Day, with wins over the New York Giants in 2022 and the Washington Commanders in 2023.

MORE: Cowboys' Thanksgiving concessions menu adds innovative meal vs Chiefs

Against the Chiefs, the Cowboys have five in a row at home.

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott eats a turkey leg after the Cowboys victory over the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We'll have to see if the winning streaks can continue.

A look at the year-by-year results for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day can be seen below.

MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder flexes custom Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving fit

List of Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving year-by-year results

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland and Dak Prescott eat turkey legs after a victory over the Washington Commanders | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

1966: vs. Cleveland Browns W, 26-14

vs. Cleveland Browns W, 26-14 1967 : vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 46-21

: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 46-21 1968: vs. Washington W, 29-20

vs. Washington W, 29-20 1969: vs. San Francisco 49ers T, 24-24

vs. San Francisco 49ers T, 24-24 1970: vs. Green Bay Packers W, 16-3

vs. Green Bay Packers W, 16-3 1971: vs. Los Angeles Rams W, 28-21

vs. Los Angeles Rams W, 28-21 1972: vs. San Francisco 49ers L, 31-10

vs. San Francisco 49ers L, 31-10 1973: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 14-7

vs. Miami Dolphins L, 14-7 1974: vs. Washington W, 24-23

vs. Washington W, 24-23 1976: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 19-14

vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 19-14 1978: vs. Washington W, 37-10

vs. Washington W, 37-10 1979: vs. Houston Oilers L, 30-24

vs. Houston Oilers L, 30-24 1980: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 51-7

vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 51-7 1981: vs. Chicago Bears W, 10-9

vs. Chicago Bears W, 10-9 1982: vs. Cleveland Browns W, 31-14

vs. Cleveland Browns W, 31-14 1983: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17

vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17 1984: vs. New England Patriots W, 20-17

vs. New England Patriots W, 20-17 1985: vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17

vs. St. Louis Cardinals W, 35-17 1986: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 31-14

vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 31-14 1987: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 44-38 (OT)

vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 44-38 (OT) 1988: vs. Houston Oilers L, 25-17

vs. Houston Oilers L, 25-17 1989: vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 27-0

vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 27-0 1990: vs. Washington W, 27-17

vs. Washington W, 27-17 1991: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers W, 20-10

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers W, 20-10 1992: vs. New York Giants W, 30-3

vs. New York Giants W, 30-3 1993: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 16-14

vs. Miami Dolphins L, 16-14 1994: vs. Green Bay Packers W, 42-31

vs. Green Bay Packers W, 42-31 1995: vs. Kansas City Chiefs W, 24-12

vs. Kansas City Chiefs W, 24-12 1996: vs. Washington W, 21-10

vs. Washington W, 21-10 1997: vs. Tennessee Titans L, 27-14

vs. Tennessee Titans L, 27-14 1998: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 46-36

vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 46-36 1999: vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-0

vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-0 2000: vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 27-15

vs. Minnesota Vikings L, 27-15 2001: vs. Denver Broncos L, 26-24

vs. Denver Broncos L, 26-24 2002: vs. Washington W, 27-20

vs. Washington W, 27-20 2003: vs. Miami Dolphins L, 40-21

vs. Miami Dolphins L, 40-21 2004: vs. Chicago Bears W, 21-7

vs. Chicago Bears W, 21-7 2005: vs. Denver Broncos L, 24-21 (OT)

vs. Denver Broncos L, 24-21 (OT) 2006: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers W, 38-10

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers W, 38-10 2007: vs. New York Jets W, 34-3

vs. New York Jets W, 34-3 2008: vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 34-9

vs. Seattle Seahawks W, 34-9 2009: vs. Oakland Raiders W, 24-7

vs. Oakland Raiders W, 24-7 2010: vs. New Orleans Saints L, 30-27

vs. New Orleans Saints L, 30-27 2011: vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-19

vs. Miami Dolphins W, 20-19 2012: vs. Washington L, 38-31

vs. Washington L, 38-31 2013: vs. Oakland Raiders W, 31-24

vs. Oakland Raiders W, 31-24 2014: vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 33-10

vs. Philadelphia Eagles L, 33-10 2015: vs. Carolina Panthers L, 33-14

vs. Carolina Panthers L, 33-14 2016: vs. Washington W, 31-26

vs. Washington W, 31-26 2017: vs. Los Angeles Chargers L, 28-6

vs. Los Angeles Chargers L, 28-6 2018: vs. Washington W, 31-23

vs. Washington W, 31-23 2019: vs. Buffalo Bills L, 26-15

vs. Buffalo Bills L, 26-15 2020: vs. Washington Football Team L, 41-16

vs. Washington Football Team L, 41-16 2021: vs. Las Vegas Raiders L, 36-33

vs. Las Vegas Raiders L, 36-33 2022: vs. New York Giants W, 28-20

vs. New York Giants W, 28-20 2023: vs. Washington Commanders W, 45-10

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 13 betting odds & preview

Cowboys keys to victory vs Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day

Cowboys officially rule out starting OT for Week 13, key CB questionable

Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs announcer assignment for Week 13 Thanksgiving game

Dallas Cowboys new 2026 NFL mock draft adds 'twitchy' EDGE & 'sticky' DB