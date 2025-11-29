Cowboys RB drug tested by NFL immediately after career game

The Dallas Cowboys capped off an eventful and emotional November with a big win over the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, bringing the team's winning streak to three games.

While there were several highs during the game for Dallas on both sides of the ball, the biggest play for the offense came in the second quarter when backup running back Malik Davis sprinted 43 yards for a touchdown to put the team ahead, 17-14 at the half.

It was Davis' first rushing touchdown in three years, and the longest of his professional career. Davis finished the game with 47 yards on three carries.

After the game, there was a comical note, with the NFL summoning Davis for a drug test, according to Patrik Walker of the team's official website.

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis runs past Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks for a touchdown | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

That's a small price to pay for having the best game of your professional career and helping the Dallas Cowboys score a big win on Thanksgiving.

Next up for Davis and the Cowboys is a showdown with the Detroit Lions on Thursday, December 4, to kick off Week 14.

Malik Davis' breakout

Dallas Cowboys receiver Ryan Flournoy and running back Malik Davis celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Davis was a standout for the Florida Gators, where he showed off his versatility throughout his collegiate career. Davis went pro after recording 1,470 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns, while recording 70 catches for 726 yards and two additional scores.

Davis has spent time bouncing from the practice squad to the active roster throughout his career. During his rookie campaign, Davis saw his most extensive action with 161 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with six catches for 63 yards, in 12 appearances. Unfortunately, Davis has appeared in just six games since then.

Despite his limited action in the regular season, Davis has made an impact, and the team keeps calling his name. During the 2025 preseason, the Cowboys found themselves short-handed at running back and gave Davis the call. Just 24 hours later, Davis finished as the team's leading rusher.

Now, Davis is coming off of a career-best game at a crucial point in the season for the Cowboys. Let's see if he can keep the production coming after locking up the RB2 position.

