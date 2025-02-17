Cowboys' $21 million starter named as potential salary cap casualty
Heading into the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are a predicted $2.8 million over the salary cap.
They can free up space with restructures, which they're going to need to do to get out of the red. While that will make the most room, there are also a handful of players who might not see the end of their contracts.
One of those is Donovan Wilson, who enters the final season of his three-year, $21 million contract signed in 2023. If released, Wilson would count for $3.3 million in dead cap space while opening up $5.85 million. There's also the option of making him a post-June 1 release, which would free up $7.5 million while spreading the cap hit over two years.
That's why Jon Machota identified Wilson as the primary cut candidate in Dallas.
The Athletic released an article where their staff selected one potential cut from every team. Machota said he believes Wilson will ultimately be on the roster but the position stands out as an area they could make a change.
"It’s more likely that Wilson remains on the team, but if there was going to be a salary-cap cut in Dallas, the safety position stands out. Wilson’s 2025 base salary is $6.5 million. Cutting him would leave $3.3 million in dead money. Wilson started every game last season, finishing third on the team in tackles and fifth in sacks. He ranked 61st among all safeties on Pro Football Focus."
Machota also said Malik Hooker would be another candidate with a base salary of $5.5 million. His release would leave them with more dead money but he's also one year older than Wilson.
The safeties as a whole were underwhelming in 2024, making this a position to watch in the offseason.
