6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
As frustrating as it can be to watch the Dallas Cowboys do hardly anything in free agency, they deserve credit for how well they've drafted over the years.
The jury is still out on their past two first-round picks with Mazi Smith and Tyler Guyton struggling but they've built their roster primarily by selecting and developing young talent. That's why the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine will be so important as they look to rebound from a 7-10 campaign.
Dallas has several needs and while running back stands out as the primary concern, they also need help at wide receiver. They might not be willing to pull the trigger on an early wideout, especially if they believe one of these options on Day 3 could be a difference-maker.
Ricky White III, UNLV
Ricky White III topped 1,000 yards the past two seasons while scoring 19 touchdowns. He benefited from an explosive offense but should still be on the radar for any team wanting to add more firepower in the passing game.
He has a strong feel for the game and is superior at tracking the ball in the air.
White's primary concern is dealing with man coverage but he also offers special teams versatility. That means he can still contribute while learning to overcome his weaknesses.
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
At 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Jaylin Noel isn't the biggest wideout but you wouldn't know that by watching his tape. He's a tough receiver who wins more than his share of jump balls.
Throw in his vertical speed and he could be a lot of fun in an offense that plans to utilize far more play-action passing.
Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
If the Cowboys want to add someone with plenty of size, they could look to Andrew Armstrong from Arkansas.
Born in Dallas, Armstrong began his collegiate career at Texas A&M-Commerce before spending his final two seasons with the Razorbacks. He proved to be a valuable weapon once he was in the SEC, recording 764 yards in 2023 and 1,140 in 2024.
Despite his numbers and quick burst off the line, there are questions surrounding Armstrong. He might be able to quiet those at the Combine and given his ties to Dallas, the Cowboys will be watching.
Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado
If Dallas wants someone who can stretch the field and offer help in the return game, they could look to Jimmy Horn, Jr.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder didn't get the attention he deserved at Colorado, which is understandable. That team was loaded with star power on the field, plus they have Deion Sanders coaching them.
Horn still managed to stand out due to his developed route tree and elite speed. He would likely be around late on Day 3 and would give them someone capable of hitting the home run.
Arian Smith, Georgia
A potential seventh-round pick, or even an undrafted free agent, Arian Smith is someone to keep an eye on. He spent five years at Georgia, but never hit the 200-yard mark until his final season.
Smith went for 817 yards and four touchdowns on 48 receptions, giving him an average of 17 yards per catch. There are concerns with his hands as well as his physicality. Smith also didn't run a complete route tree.
Having said that, you can't teach speed and he has that to spare.
Antwane Wells, Jr., Ole Miss
Antwane Wells, Jr. had a long road to the NFL Draft. He spent two years at James Madison before heading to Columbia, SC for the next two. During his first season with South Carolina, he put up 928 yards and six touchdowns on 68 receptions.
An injury to an already surgically repaired foot ended his 2023 campaign early and Wells transferred to Ole Miss for his final year of eligibility. He had a strong campaign with 553 yards and six touchdowns on 28 receptions. That average of 19.8 per grab is huge but the lingering foot issues could hold him back.
That's why the Combine will be a great opportunity for Wells to show teams he's healthy and ready to produce at the next level.
