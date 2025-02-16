Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys need help just about everywhere on the roster.
Heading into the offseason, the list of needs facing Dallas is as steep as just about any other team in the NFL. Fortunately, those issues can largely be addressed during the upcoming NFL Draft if the team plays their cards correctly.
And according to a recent 7-round NFL Mock Draft from Cowboyswire.com's KD Drummond, they are going to get just that.
Per the mock, the Cowboys will trade back, not once, but twice in Round 1, ultimately acquiring pick No. 23, as well as an additional second round pick at No. 49, two third round picks at No. 81 and 87, and a fifth round pick at No. 160.
At No. 23 Drummond has the Cowboys selecting Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who is coming off of an absolutely dominant season with the Rebels. Behind Nolen, Ole Miss fielded one of the best defenses in all of college football. That unit ranked No. 2 in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 14.4 points per game, and also ranked No. 2 in run defense and No. 14 in total defense.
Nolen was a dominant force in the middle as well, finishing the year with 48 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, with four QB hurries. He also ended the year with an 88.9 grade, which was the third-best among Power Four defensive tackles. He also held the nation's second-best run defense grade at 91.6.
However, per Drummond, Nolen won't be the only home run hit the Cowboys make on draft day.
Later on in Round 2, he also projects the Cowboys to get help at linebacker with Alabama's Jihad Campbell at pick No. 44 as well as in the running game with Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson at No. 49. Both players come in at positions of premium, particulalry Johnson, who who finished first in the Big 10 and sixth in all of college football with 1,537 rushing yards on 240 attempts, to go along with 21 touchdowns.
Finally in Round 3, Drummond has Dallas selecting LSU tight end Mason Taylor at pick No. 81, and sending their No. 87 pick in the third to Buffalo for three additional picks in Rounds 4 and 5.
You check out Drummond's picks from Round 4 through Round 7 below:
Round 4
Pick 107 - DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Pick 130 - DT Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
Round 5
Pick 160 - OT Emery Jones, Jr., LSU
Pick 171 - OG Tyler Cooper, Minnesota
Pick 172 - OT Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
Pick 175 - LB Cody Simon, Ohio State
Round 6
Pick 188 - HB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
Pick 211 - QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
Round 7
Pick 228 - WR Kyren Lacy, LSU
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
