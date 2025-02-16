Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB
It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys will address the running back position this offseason.
After having one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL last season, the team's new coaching staff appears dedicated to focusing on the run for the 2025 campaign.
There is one problem, however. Starting running back Rico Dowdle, who became the first undrafted player in team history to rush for 1,000 yards, is set to hit free agency and could demand a major payday.
Considering Dallas' history on the open market, Dowdle could be priced out of the range Jerry Jones and company are willing to pay.
That means Dallas would have to address the position in the NFL Draft or free agency. There is also the option of a trade, which is the direction Sportsnaut's Andrew Buller-Russ goes with his prediction.
"Rico Dowdle may return, but the Cowboys still need more explosiveness in their backfield," Buller-Russ writes. "Having clocked a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Breece Hall would fit the bill.
"Heading into the final year of his contract, the Jets may prefer trading Hall rather than paying a player that the new regime isn’t invested in."
To make the potential trade even more intriduing, Hall is only 23 years old.
Hall has yet to make a breakthrough in his pro career and has only played in every game one of his three seasons, but he is on the final year of his rookie contract and could be an intriguing option for Dallas that would allow them to look elsewhere in this spring's draft.
