Dallas Cowboys 53 man roster prediction: Defensive line
With just one preseason game remaining, the Dallas Cowboys will soon need to turn their attention to their 53-man roster.
With most of their starters in place, their decisions will primarily come down to the bottom of their depth chart.
Here, we take a look at the defensive line. A key piece of the puzzle under Dan Quinn, the D-line remains just as important for Mike Zimmer.
For that reason, the Cowboys go deep in this prediction, keeping 10 linemen.
Defensive End (5):
Micah Parsons
DeMarcus Lawrence
Marshawn Kneeland
Carl Lawson
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Micah Parsons is seen as a chess piece in Zimmer’s scheme and will be moved from the edge to linebacker. For these purposes, however, he’s listed as a starting defensive end across from the team’s veteran leader DeMarcus Lawrence.
Rookie Marshawn Kneeland will have a huge role this season after the unfortunate loss of Sam Williams during camp. He’s joined by free agent additions Carl Lawson and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Lawson can be a force if healthy whereas Muhammad is just more trustworthy than Viliami Fehoko at this point.
Defensive Tackle (5):
Osa Odighizuwa
Jordan Phillips
Mazi Smith
Chauncey Golston
Justin Rogers
Osa Odighizuwa is the starting 3-tech once again. He started the 2023 season with a bang but wasn’t as explosive by season’s end. Perhaps better play next to him will help.
Right now, Jordan Phillips is the starter next to Odighizuwa. Mazi Smith could still surpass him but he wasn’t a finished product as a rookie and has missed some time this offseason , leading to the reliance on the veteran.
The unit is rounded out with the versatile Chauncey Golston, who can also play on the edge, and rookie Justin Rogers. He has the potential to be a threat against the run and Dallas doesn’t risk exposing him to waivers.
