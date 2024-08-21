Cowboys Super Bowl era winning percentage adds more pain to postseason failure
Dallas Cowboys know the frustration of postseason failure. The franchise has not reached the NFC championship game since the 1995-96 season when they went on to win the Super Bowl over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.
The team has had a number of talented teams and star players, but they have not been able to put it all together and win the Big One since that last Lombardi Trophy.
Current head coach Mike McCarthy has led the Cowboys to three straight 12-win seasons, but again, failed to go all the way.
What makes the lack of postseason success sting even more is one key stat of the Super Bowl era.
CBS Sports shared a graphic of the top winning percentages in the Super Bowl era, and the Cowboys topped the list at nearly 60 percent, including five Super Bowls.
PAIN.
Despite having the highest winning percentage, The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have won more Super Bowls (6), whe San Francisco 49ers have the some amount of Lombardi Trophies despite a 55 winning percentage.
It could always be worse, but the graphic shows the added frustration of the fan base who wants the team to return to glory.
With star players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and a loaded roster, the team has the talent to do so.
We'll just have to see if things come together, or once again fall flat.
Cowboys Nation will be hoping for the former... again.
