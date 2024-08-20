Dallas Cowboys are 'Super Bowl contender,' ESPN NFL analyst says
There are plenty of valid concerns regarding the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare to kick off the 2024-25 NFL regular season, but one former player believes they could exceed expectations.
ESPN NFL analyst Andrew Hawkins, was was runner-up on Michael Irvin's football reality show 4th and Long competing for a spot on the Cowboys roster, put Dan Orlovsky in check when he said he believes the Cowboys are "Super Bowl contenders" this season.
Hawkins made the comments this week on Get Up! and pointed out the talent on the roster.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys projected win total for 2024 NFL season
From having one of the best quarterback-wide receiver combos in the league, two All-Pro defensive backs, star-studded edge rushers, the arrival of Mike Zimmer, Hawkins believes the team could put it together.
Hawkins knows a thing or two about winning it all, helping the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL win the league's Grey Cup in back-to-back years.
Of course, if the Cowboys don't get the CeeDee Lamb situation fixed sooner rather than later, their chances to win the big one take a major hit.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb contract, holdout update provided by ESPN
Cowboys fans will be hoping he returns to the field to be an offensive spark and the drama doesn't hang over the team all year.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason: Tyler Guyton
Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason: Cooper Beebe
Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason: Marist Liufau
He said what? Tiki Barber makes outrageous Daniel Jones-Dak Prescott take
Takeaways: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' win vs Raiders in second preseason game
Rookie Making Impact: Cooper Beebe hype train soars as Cowboys rookie tosses Raiders like children